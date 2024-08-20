Brownsville Teen Facing Upgraded Charge Of Capital Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A murder charge has been upgraded to capital murder against a 17-year old Brownsville man accused of killing another man in a drug ripoff.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say the suspect, Angel Sanchez, was buying drugs when Sanchez pulled a gun and told the man to give him the drugs and his money. When he didn’t move fast enough, deputies say Sanchez opened fire and sped off. Investigators tracked Sanchez down to his home, found him burning the clothes he’d been wearing, and took him into custody.

Sheriff’s officials say the decision to boost the charge to capital murder was made following some “new discoveries” although they didn’t elaborate. The capital murder charge makes the 17-year-old Sanchez eligible to be executed if he’s convicted. The deadly robbery happened on a corner in Cameron Park two Saturdays ago.