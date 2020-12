A 16-year-old Brownsville boy continues to be held on a charge of capital murder in the stabbing death of a woman Monday night.

Police had been called to the Waterside Apartments in east-central Brownsville where they found 63-year-old Maria Esparza dead of stab wounds.

A brief investigation led to the arrest of the teenager. Police are not releasing any other information and it’s not clear what led up to the killing nor what the relationship was between the victim and suspect.