Brownsville Triple Child Murder Case To Be Reopened

A Brownsville federal judge has ordered the 19-year-old child murder case of John Allen Rubio reopened. The order signed by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Tuesday lifts a more than year-long stay and allows Rubio’s appeal attorneys to submit an amended petition.

The Brownsville Herald reports the attorneys are expected to state why Rubio’s capital murder conviction and condemnation should be thrown out.

The initial petition stated Rubio’s conviction and death sentence was unconstitutional, claiming Rubio’s trial attorneys failed to properly represent him and that the prosecutor at the time, Cameron County District Attorney Armando Villalobos, was corrupt.

Rubio was 22 when he was arrested March 11th 2003, hours after three young children were found mutilated in a dilapidated apartment. He was sentenced to death in November. His conviction was overturned in 2007. Rubio was retried and sentenced to death again in 2010.