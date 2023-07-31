Brownsville Woman Becomes 9th Fatality In Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville mother has become the ninth person to die of fungal meningitis in an ongoing outbreak linked to two clinics in Matamoros. 31-year-old Crystal Villegas lost a 4-month battle with the infection Sunday. She died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Villegas had gone public with her battle, telling ValleyCentral.com that she had cosmetic surgery in March at one of the two clinics in Matamoros that have since been shut down. She said she began getting extremely painful headaches about three weeks later.

Villegas is at least the third woman from Cameron County to have died of fungal meningitis. All are believed to have received a spinal anesthetic that officials suspect was contaminated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 10 other patients infected with fungal meningitis, and there are 24 suspected or probable cases.