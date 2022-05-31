Brownsville’s Mejia Selected To Lead McAllen Chamber

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce has found its new president and CEO – in Brownsville. The Chamber’s Board of Directors has tapped Josh Mejia to lead the McAllen Chamber, citing his knowledge of the border’s business environment and experience in economic development.

Mejia has been leading the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation for the past several years, and says he looks forward to defining a new chapter in economic growth and tourism in McAllen.

Mejia takes over for longtime Chamber president Steve Ahlenius who resigned abruptly last October over what was reported to be a strained relationship with the chairwoman of the McAllen Chamber’s Board of Directors.