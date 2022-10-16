Brownsville’s West Rail Trail Open For Use

Just under a year after construction began, a more than 6-1/2 mile hike-and-bike trail across Brownsville is open for public use.

Cameron County and Brownsville city officials gathered with community members Friday in Oliveira Park for a ceremony opening the West Rail Trail. The trail runs along former Union Pacific railroad tracks from Railroad Street south to Palm Boulevard.

The trail was born out of the West Rail Relocation Project, the complex undertaking that moved Union Pacific tracks to the west of Brownsville to end the frequent traffic delays caused by trains rolling through the middle of the city.

Most of the new hike-and-bike trail was paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan with the Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization pitching in for shade structures and other amenities along the trail.