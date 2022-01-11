Brrr! Some Schools Close As Extreme Cold Grips US Northeast

A pedestrian walks past a partially frozen fountain in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week. Many school said they didn’t want children standing outside for extended periods of time waiting for buses.

Worcester, Massachusetts, schools in a tweet said COVID-19 cases among bus drivers would make some buses up to 30 minutes late.

In New Hampshire, it was minus 26 degrees atop Mount Washington — known for its weather extremes — with a wind chill of nearly minus 72. Many states opened warming centers where people could go to get out of the cold.