Brush Blaze Burns 500 Acres In Northwest Starr County

Authorities are working to learn what sparked a brush fire that tore through northwestern Starr County, burning two homes and several vehicles.

Flames erupted Wednesday afternoon north of La Gloria and fanned by strong gusty winds, moved southeast, prompting emergency officials to notify residents in the path to prepare to evacuate. A portion of FM 755 had to be shut down as well.

Numerous fire crews from around the area battled the blaze, which is said to be about 90 percent contained. The flames have charred about 500 acres of brush. No injuries have been reported.