Brutality Of Russia’s Wagner Gives It Lead In Ukraine War

FILE - This undated photograph handed out by French military shows three Russian mercenaries, right, in northern Mali. Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, has played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine and also deployed its personnel to Syria, Central African Republic, Libya and Mali. (French Army via AP, File)

FILE - This undated photograph handed out by French military shows three Russian mercenaries, right, in northern Mali. Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, has played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine and also deployed its personnel to Syria, Central African Republic, Libya and Mali. (French Army via AP, File)