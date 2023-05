FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Anheuser Busch is buying back cases of expired Bud Light from wholesalers after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. The beer went unsold after the brewer’s disastrous marketing partnership with the transgender influencer.

A pair of Instagram posts by Mulvaney sparked a mix of online backlash causing a dip in Bud Light sales. The brewer says it is planning a branding revamp that will focus on the all-American themes of football and country music.