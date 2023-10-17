TEXAS

Budget Allocation Draws Legal Challenge

A pro-life group in Texas is suing the city of San Antonio over the so-called “Reproductive Justice Fund” that is part of a newly-passed budget. It allocates half-a-million dollars for groups that help women travel to other states to end a pregnancy.

John Seago, who heads Texas Right To Life, says they want to send a message to other cities that may be thinking about using taxpayer dollars to fund pro-abortion groups. When the San Antonio City Council took up the Reproductive Justice Fund, there was debate over whether it broke Texas law. It was passed despite some objections.

