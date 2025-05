The city of San Antonio has a budget problem, with tax revenues falling short of expectations. Rolando Pablos, who is running for mayor, says he wants to set up a Sunset Commission that will root out government waste.

Departments that are wasting taxpayer dollars would be eliminated. Pablos says that police and fire would be off-limits. Members of City Council were told that sales tax and property tax revenue are on track to come in about ten-million dollars short of projections.