Buffalo Firefighter Dies While Battling Downtown Blaze

Firefighters battle a blaze in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A firefighter battling a large fire in a vacant building in Buffalo on Wednesday became trapped in a partial building collapse and remained unaccounted for hours later, officials said. (WKBW via AP)

(AP) — Officials say a firefighter died while battling a large fire in downtown Buffalo, New York that sent flames and smoke billowing into the street.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says firefighters responded to the fire in the downtown commercial district at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He says there was an interior collapse and firefighters had to evacuate. The commissioner says one firefighter is believed to have been trapped. His body was recovered hours later.

Videos of the fire scene show firefighters appearing to be knocked down by a sudden blast, which Renaldo said was likely a backdraft.

