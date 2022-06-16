Buffalo Supermarket Gunman In Court On Hate Crime Counts

Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the site of a May 14 mass shooting in which 10 Black people were killed. Garland was in Buffalo to announce federal hate crime charges against the 18-year-old shooter, Payton Gendron. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the site of a May 14 mass shooting in which 10 Black people were killed. Garland was in Buffalo to announce federal hate crime charges against the 18-year-old shooter, Payton Gendron. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

(AP) — The white man who shot to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket made his first appearance in federal court on hate crime charges.

The judge on Thursday urged prosecutors to quickly decide whether to pursue the death penalty given the “substantial” cost of those cases. In a brief proceeding, presiding Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder said that Payton Gendron was eligible to be represented by public defenders based on his financial situation.

Answering a series of questions from the judge, Gendron said he had not worked in a year, had $16 dollars in a bank account, had no car and two shares of Disney stock.