Buffalo Supermarket To Reopen 2 Months After Mass Shooting

FILE - A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Tops Friendly Markets where 13 people were gunned down by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors Thursday, July 14 two months after the racist attack. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors, two months after the racist attack.

A moment of silence and prayer will be held Thursday at Tops Friendly Market to honor the victims, employees and community. It’s a ceremonial reopening of the overhauled market, before customers return Friday.

The decision to reopen, rather than relocate, the store has been met with mixed emotions. Neighbors had fought for years to get a grocery store to open there, and some can’t imagine losing it. Others are apprehensive about returning to the site of such a horrific crime.