Building Collapse After Fire Kills 1 Firefighter; 5 Injured

(AP) — Authorities say a building caught fire and later collapsed in north Philadelphia, killing one firefighter and injuring five other people after all became trapped. Officials said the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday and had already been put out when the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m. Saturday. Fifty-one-year-old Lt. Sean Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the department is grieving with “family, friends, and community.” In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney called it “a heartbreaking day for our city.” The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials are also looking into why the building collapsed.