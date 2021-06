Firefighters search for survivors following a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A building being demolished in southern South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, sending debris falling on nearby vehicles and seriously injuring several people, officials said(Chung Hoi-sung/Yonhap via AP)

(AP) — A five-story building being demolished in southern South Korea has collapsed, sending debris falling on a bus and killing four people on board. Officials say concrete from the collapsed building in the southern city of Gwangju fell on the bus when it stopped on a nearby street. Another 8 people on the bus were seriously injured in Wednesday’s collapse. Emergency officers are searching for any other people who might be trapped under the debris.