Building Collapse Lawsuits Seek To Get Answers, Assign Blame

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla. Even as the search continues over a week later for signs of life in the mangled debris of the fallen Champlain Towers South, the process of seeking answers about why it happened and who is to blame is already underway in Florida's legal system. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The legal fallout from the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, is already underway. It includes at least five lawsuits and a planned grand jury investigation. The litigation comes even as rescuers remain at the site hoping to find survivors. Twenty-eight people have been found dead and more than 117 residents are thought to still be missing. Chapman University law professor Denis Binder studies wide-scale disasters and says they are increasingly leading to criminal negligence charges. He believes the harrowing images people see in real time through the media feed a need to seek answers about the tragedy and assess blame.

 

