Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A student at Edinburg’s South Middle School is facing disciplinary action after some bullets were found in the person’s locker.

The Edinburg school district said Tuesday that a teacher discovered the bullets, adding that no gun was found, and that there was not a threat to the school.

The school district did not disclose the caliber of the bullets nor how many were found. It’s not clear what administrative action will be taken against the student.