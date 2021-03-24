Bullying Over Religion May Have Led Alleged CO Shooter To Become Anti-Social

This undated photo provided by the Boulder Police Department shows Colorado shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Alissa has been identified as the suspect in Monday, March 22, 2021 shooting rampage at a grocery store in Boulder. (Boulder Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Boulder Police Department shows Colorado shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Alissa has been identified as the suspect in Monday, March 22, 2021 shooting rampage at a grocery store in Boulder. (Boulder Police Department via AP)

The 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed ten people at a Colorado grocery store is set to appear in court tomorrow. Ahmad Alissa was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday. He allegedly shot two people in the parking lot of King Soopers in Boulder before walking in and opening fire.

In all, ten people were killed including a Boulder police officer. While police have yet to reveal a motive, family members say he was anti-social, paranoid and possibly mentally ill. His older brother told CNN Ahmad may have been suffering from mental illness and bullying in high school over being Muslim that may have led to “anti-social” behavior.