Bungled Kidnapping Near Mercedes Linked To Human Smuggling Ring

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say a botched kidnapping in rural Mercedes last week that left one of the suspects dead was tied to a human smuggling operation in the Valley. At a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the suspect who was killed was the leader of the smuggling ring, and that the intended kidnap victim was targeted because he owed the group money.

Guerra also said two more suspects in the kidnapping are in custody. The pair are alleged to have assisted in the attempted kidnapping during which the ringleader, 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, was apparently accidentally shot and killed.

Meanwhile, four other suspects arrested in the incident, all women, remain jailed including Ruiz’s sister and girlfriend, and two other sisters. All four are charged with murder and evidence tampering.