Buoys Could Alter River Boundaries

File photo: Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mexico is not thrilled with Texas’s floating border wall. The incoming Foreign Minister has shot off a letter, warning that it’s likely a violation of the U.S.-Mexican Water Treaty, which covers the Rio Grande.

Texas border Congressman Henry Cuellar says his counterparts across the border fear that the system of buoys could be floating in Mexican territory.

Governor Greg Abbott did not seek permission before deploying the technology, which is used to deter illegal immigrants from attempting the dangerous river crossing.