Burglars Ram Car Into Smoke Shop

Fort Worth police are on the lookout for some burglars who rammed a car into a smoke shop before stealing merchandise. Officers responded around 5 a.m. Christmas Day to Modern Smoke on South Hulen.

Surveillance video shows four people jumping out of the car after it plows into the building. One suspect ran away, while the other three stole thousands of dollars’ worth of vapes and other items before fleeing the scene. the car caught fire and caused some damage to the building. The shop expects to be closed for a few days.