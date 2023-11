The mother of child who was murdered in last year’s Uvalde school shooting is begging for help.

Someone broke into Felicha Martinez’s truck and stole her purse, which held items belonging to her late son, including his necklace. She has made several posts online, asking for those stolen items to be returned.

The theft happened at Cowboy’s Dancehall in San Antonio during a concert. Police say there were several vehicles that had been burglarized that night.