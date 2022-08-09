Burn Pits Recognition For Veterans Took Decade Of Struggle

FILE - Veterans, military family members and advocates demonstrate at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 1, 2021. President Joe Biden is set to sign into law a bill that aims to help military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The signing on Aug. 10 will culminate an effort that began with the vets themselves and their harrowing stories. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign into law a bill that aims to help military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The signing Wednesday will culminate an effort that began with the vets themselves and their harrowing stories.

Those stories were amplified in the public sphere by comedian-activist Jon Stewart and were embraced by a president who has voiced the suspicion that burn pits may have led to his elder son’s death.

In the end, the bill received unanimous support from Democrats and a majority of support from Republicans despite its massive price tag, estimated to be roughly $280 billion in new spending over 10 years.