‘Burned out’? Why Won’t More Women Return To The Job Market?

Keryn Francisco interacts doing math flash cards with her 10-year-old son Reve Francisco in Alameda, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Francisco's interactions are things she didn't have time to do when she worked full-time in the corporate world. As the U.S. economy rebounds from the ongoing pandemic, many women are choosing to sit out the labor force. During her time away from work, Francisco made a discovery that hadn't quite seemed clear to her before: "I was burned out. I used to think that work-life balance was such a fantasy." Now, she's considering the conditions for a full-time return to the workforce. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

(AP) — As the U.S. economy rebounds from the ongoing pandemic, many women are choosing to sit out the labor force.

The pandemic has laid bare the disproportionate burdens many women shoulder in caring for children or aging parents, as well as highlighted the roles they have traditionally played in the labor force.

In September, 2.5 million fewer women were employed compared to the same month in 2019, and nearly 3.1 million more women were not in the labor force this past September compared to the number in the same month two years ago. Even with children back in school, a dramatic influx of women returning to work that some analysts expected has yet to materialize.