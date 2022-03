Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for clues and suspects after finding someone inside a burning vehicle early this morning.

Deputies had responded to a rural area northeast of Edinburg on a report of a kidnapping, when they got another call about an SUV on fire a couple of miles to the west, where they found the charred remains of a so far unidentified victim.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the killing to call them at 383-8114.