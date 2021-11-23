Bus Crashes, Catches Fire In Bulgaria; At Least 45 Dead

Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 a.m. and there were children among the victims, authorities said. (Minko Chernev/BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The accident happened around 2 a.m. North Macedonia’s chief prosecutor, who visited the scene of the accident on a highway in the west of Bulgaria, said that 12 children were confirmed among the dead. The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire. The bus was one of four traveling together. Officials said an investigation will be launched.