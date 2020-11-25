Bus-Truck Collision On Sao Paulo Highway Leaves 40 Dead

The wreckage of a bus that was carrying employees of a textile company remains on the shoulder of a road in the municipality of Taguai, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The bus collided with a truck on a highway early Wednesday, killing 40 people, officials said. (AP Photo/Juliano Oliveira)

(AP) – Firefighters in Brazil say a bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Wednesday, killing 40 people .

Rescuers were working to help the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguaí, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the city of Sao Paulo.

Television images showed shards of glass, destroyed bus seats and pieces of the vehicles’ bodies strewn on the highway. Sao Paulo firefighters said on their official Twitter account that 40 people had been killed.