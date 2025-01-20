Bush, Hobby Airports To Close Tuesday Because Of Winter Weather

Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport will be closed Tuesday because of the incoming winter weather. Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a press conference on Sunday and announced both airports will be closed starting at midnight Tuesday morning.

Whitmire made other announcements about preparations for the expected weather conditions in Houston this week. He advised Houstonians to stay off the roads and keep close to home for the next couple of days. Warming centers will be open citywide for those who need them.