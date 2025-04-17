TEXAS

Business Supports Renewables

jsalinasBy 104 views
0

A new report shows that limiting Green Energy in Texas will raise costs for families and businesses while, at the same time, threaten the reliability of our power grid. It was commissioned by the Texas Association of Business.

President Glenn Hamer says the state should not limit investments into new energy sources. That includes wind, solar, natural gas and even nuclear power. The report suggests that, without the availability of low-cost renewables, household power bills would jump about ten-percent

Dentists Love Fluoride

Previous article

Aggie Staffer Fired

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS