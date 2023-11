The feds are stepping up the pressure on Nate Paul, who played a key role in the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Four new wire fraud charges have been filed. This is on top of the eight-counts of false statements to lenders.

There have been repeated accusations that Paul bribed the A-G to help him with his failing business dealings. He did not testify at the impeachment trial in which Paxton was acquitted.