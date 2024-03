In this image taken from video released by the National Transportation and Safety Board, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. (NTSB via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the National Transportation and Safety Board, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. (NTSB via AP)

The death toll related to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge could have been in the dozens if it weren’t for the quick work of emergency workers. That’s what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters today from the White House.

Six people are presumed dead after a cargo ship hit a pillar of bridge early Tuesday morning causing it to collapse. Crews are resuming recovery efforts today. An investigation into the incident could take up to two years to complete.