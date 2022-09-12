Buttigieg Visits Houston

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Houston today to commemorate the federal funding being given to the city through the Biparisan Infrastructure Law.

Secretary Buttigieg visited Texas Southern University with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to see the Surface, Transportation, and Aviation programs, then took part in a news conference at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airport is receiving 40-billon-dollars from the infrastructure law for improvements to security checkpoints, gates, and the baggage claim area.

Buttigieg was joined at the news conference by Houston’s Democratic congressional legislation along with Mayor Sylvester Turner.