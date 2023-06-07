Buzbee To Defend Paxton In Impeachment Trial

High-profile lawyer Tony Buzbee will represent impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his Senate trial. The Houston-based attorney confirmed on Tuesday he will lead Paxton’s defense team against what he calls a “fatally flawed impeachment.”

Buzbee previously defended former Governor Rick Perry in an abuse of office case, and also represented more than 20 women that accused former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct. Paxton’s impeachment trial will begin no later than August 28th.