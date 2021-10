Huntington Beach lifeguards close a stretch of sand from the Huntington pier to the Newport Beach city line as oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday., Oct. 3, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

California is declaring an emergency to clean up a massive oil spill off the coast. It’s for Orange County, where 126-thousand gallons of oil leaked into the water over the weekend. That shut down Huntington Beach and others, possibly for months.

Officials say dead birds and fish have washed ashore, but it could be weeks to know the full extent of damage to animals. Investigators are looking into whether a ship’s anchor hit the pipeline.