CA Gov. Newsom Mostly Ending Mask Mandate After June 15th

California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets Mario Rodriguez and Rudy Perez of Hype Beast Kicks shoe store while touring downtown. in San Fernando, Calif. Thursday, April 29, 2021 before signing legislation at a news conference. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

California’s rules regarding face masks will be much more relaxed this summer. Governor Gavin Newsom told KTTV that after June 15th, masks will only be required at indoor events where large crowds of people from around the world are gathered and mingling.

Newsom also plans to fully reopen the state’s economy and do away with the color-coded tiered system on that date. Newsom’s plan to end the statewide mask mandate goes against the current CDC guidance. It recommends fully vaccinated people still wear masks, steer clear of large gatherings, and keep their distance from others when out in public.