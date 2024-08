Thousands of people in Southern California are a bit rattled after last night’s earthquake. Some received a warning on their phone seconds before it struck just after 9 p.m. in Kern County, measuring five-point-two.

The epicenter was about 25 miles outside Bakersfield. A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the quake was felt from Fresno to Orange County and was followed by at least 60 aftershocks. The only major damage appeared to be a boulder blocking lanes on Interstate 5.