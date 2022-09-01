CA Wants Electric Car Users To Curb Charging During Heatwave

Californians are being told not to charge their electric cars, just days after regulators voted for a gas car sales ban. Due to excessive heat in the Golden State, officials are asking residents to avoid using “large appliances and charging electric vehicles” during peak usage hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The state just announced a plan to ban sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to curb greenhouse gases. Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana tweeted, “This from the same state that’s going to force everyone to buy electric cars by 2035… What a joke.”