California Already Above Full Season Snow Totals In January

Floodwaters course through a neighborhood in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Following days of rain, Bear Creek overflowed its banks leaving dozens of homes and vehicles surrounded by floodwaters. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The storms to start the new year have dramatically improved the status of California’s drought. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab says California’s sierra snowpack is now at 104-percent of average, meaning the state has seen more snow already here in January than a typical entire season.

In just one week, California has gone from having 27-percent of the state in extreme drought to less than half-a-percent. On January 3rd, 71-percent of California was in severe drought status or worse. That has now dropped to 46-percent in just one week.