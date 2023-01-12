California Already Above Full Season Snow Totals In January

The storms to start the new year have dramatically improved the status of California’s drought. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab says California’s sierra snowpack is now at 104-percent of average, meaning the state has seen more snow already here in January than a typical entire season.
In just one week, California has gone from having 27-percent of the state in extreme drought to less than half-a-percent. On January 3rd, 71-percent of California was in severe drought status or worse. That has now dropped to 46-percent in just one week.