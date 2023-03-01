California, Beleaguered By Earlier Storms, Gets Fresh Snow

(AP) — A new storm has dumped fresh snow in the California mountains that are still staggering from earlier blizzards that stranded people and closed roads. The National Weather Service predicts that several more feet of snow fell overnight into early Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California ranges. Authorities are warning people not to travel because of gusty winds and possible whiteout conditions. The weather service also says there could be record low temperatures in much of the northern and central regions. Meanwhile, authorities are struggling to plow roads, especially in some mountain areas where some visitors have been trapped for days.