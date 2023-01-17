California Business Owners Can Apply For Disaster Loans

Stephanie Beard, of Brentwood, carries a sand bag to her flooded home on Bixler Road in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The last in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California business owners affected by the historic storms might be able to get some financial relief. The U.S. Small Business Administration revealed that federal disaster loans are now available.

Businesses as well as non-profit organizations could qualify for up to two-million dollars in relief. Before consideration, owners will have to get in touch with FEMA first. It comes as President Biden declared that federal major disaster assistance will be made available to Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties. Governor Gavin Newsom also signed an executive order Monday to increase the Golden State’s emergency response to the storms.