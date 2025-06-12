California Challenges Trump’s Use Of Military In Los Angeles

Opponents of President Donald Trump ’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday — as protests grow in response to his immigration policies. The “No Kings” protests have been called, organizers say, to protect America’s democracy as Trump vows to increase his deployment of military forces inside the United States.

A federal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday challenging Trump’s use of the National Guard and Marines to support immigration raids in Los Angeles. California leaders warn that the military intervention is the onset of a much broader effort by Trump to overturn norms at the heart of America’s political system.

Trump was booed and cheered at the Kennedy Center, where he and first lady Melania Trump attended the opening night of “Les Misérables.” He’s been remaking the Kennedy Center in his image as part of a campaign to rid American cultural institutions of what he describes as liberal ideology.

Among the eight new vaccine policy advisers Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named to replace the CDC vaccine panel he abruptly dismissed this week are people who have spread misinformation and protested COVID-19 lockdowns.