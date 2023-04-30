NATIONAL

California Man Gets 4 1/2 Years For Role In US Capitol Riot

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
FILE - People loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Federal authorities say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Friday, April 28, 2023, that Jeffrey Scott Brown of Santa Ana, Calif., received a sentence of 54 months. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Federal authorities say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Friday that Jeffrey Scott Brown of Santa Ana received a sentence of 54 months. Brown and two co-defendants were found guilty in December.

Prosecutors say Brown dove toward the front of a makeshift police line and used a stolen can of pepper spray on officers. Brown’s attorney said in court documents that his client only wanted to protest peacefully. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Roof Collapse At House Near Ohio State University Injures 14

Previous article

Known For Laughs, DC Dinner Spotlights Risks To Journalism

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL