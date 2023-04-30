California Man Gets 4 1/2 Years For Role In US Capitol Riot

(AP) — Federal authorities say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Friday that Jeffrey Scott Brown of Santa Ana received a sentence of 54 months. Brown and two co-defendants were found guilty in December.

Prosecutors say Brown dove toward the front of a makeshift police line and used a stolen can of pepper spray on officers. Brown’s attorney said in court documents that his client only wanted to protest peacefully. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.