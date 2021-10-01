California Man Gets Life Sentence For Fatal Synagogue Attack

John T. Earnest listens to Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh during his sentencing hearing in Superior Court, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in San Diego. The 22-year-old white supremacist was denied a chance to address a packed courtroom before he was sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)