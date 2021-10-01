NATIONAL

California Man Gets Life Sentence For Fatal Synagogue Attack

By 44 views
0
John T. Earnest listens to Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh during his sentencing hearing in Superior Court, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in San Diego. The 22-year-old white supremacist was denied a chance to address a packed courtroom before he was sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

(AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue with a semiautomatic rifle on the last day of Passover in 2019, killing one worshipper and wounding three others. An agreement with prosecutors spared John T. Earnest the death penalty in Thursday’s sentencing. But the hearing gave victims and families their first opportunity to address the killer. Earnest wanted to make a statement but the judge said he wouldn’t grant a “political forum” for him to espouse white supremacist views.

 

N Korea Says It Fired Anti-Aircraft Missile, 4th Recent Test

Previous article

Nation’s Most Restrictive Abortion Law Back In Texas court

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL