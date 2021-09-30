California Man To Be Sentenced For Fatal Synagogue Attack

FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Chabad of Poway synagogue, in Poway, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, John T. Earnest, a former nursing student, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into the synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle to kill one worshipper and injure three others. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)