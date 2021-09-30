NATIONAL

California Man To Be Sentenced For Fatal Synagogue Attack

FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Chabad of Poway synagogue, in Poway, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, John T. Earnest, a former nursing student, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into the synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle to kill one worshipper and injure three others. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

(AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a synagogue with a semiautomatic rifle on the last day of Passover in 2019 to kill one worshipper and injure three others. An agreement with prosecutors that spares John T. Earnest the death penalty leaves little suspense about the outcome. But Thursday’s hearing will give victims and families their first opportunity to address the killer directly. About 15 to 20 people were expected to deliver victim-impact statements in San Diego Superior Court.

 

