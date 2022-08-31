California OKs Bill To Protect Workers Who Use Pot At Home

Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, pumps his fist after his bill was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Quirk's bill would stop companies from punishing employees who use marijuana outside of work. Companies could still fire or discipline workers for using marijuana on the job or showing up to work while high. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, pumps his fist after his bill was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Quirk's bill would stop companies from punishing employees who use marijuana outside of work. Companies could still fire or discipline workers for using marijuana on the job or showing up to work while high. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs for smoking marijuana outside of work. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test. This test doesn’t detect if a person is high, but whether that person has used marijuana at all in recent days. The Mayo Clinic says people can still test positive weeks after marijuana use. The legislation would still allow companies to discipline workers who show up to work impaired. The bill now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom.