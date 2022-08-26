California Phasing Out Gas Vehicles In Climate Change Fight

An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world’s most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.