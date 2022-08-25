California Poised To Phase Out Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

FILE - Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., on April 13, 2022. California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, a groundbreaking climate policy likely to reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the policy, which would set the nation’s most aggressive mandates for transitioning to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP) — California is poised to required 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The California Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday on the policy. It sets the most aggressive road map in the nation for phasing out gas-powered cars and is likely to reshape the U.S. car marketing by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the sale of used gas cars or make people get rid of cars they already own. It would allow 20% of sales to be plug-in hybrids, which can run on batteries and gas.