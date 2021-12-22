California Says Health Care Workers Must Get Booster Shots

People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — California will require health care workers to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure hospitals are prepared for a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the move Tuesday and plans to provide more details Wednesday. COVID-related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, although it’s faring better than many other states. Early studies say a booster shot offers the best chance at preventing infection but even without an extra dose, vaccination should offer strong protection against serious illness. Some 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated but that still leaves roughly 12 million people who haven’t been.